STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Jorabat OP of Basistha Police Station intercepted a truck (AS01DD8109) at Jorabat Crossing when it was smuggling 34 cattle onto Meghalaya. The smugglers, identified as Saiful Ali (35) and Rubul Ali (36), both from Mukalmua, have been arrested. Legal action has been initiated against them.

