STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) team from Jalukbari OP intercepted a truck (AS01RC2844) at Saraighat Bridge while it was trying to smuggle 27 cattle. A person named Sabirul Alom of Sipajhar was arrested. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

