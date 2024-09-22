Assam: East Guwahati Police District Recover Stolen Vehicles in City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) and a team from Basistha Police Station recovered two reported stolen vehicles (DL9CAP9901 & AS01JC5194) at RH Automobile in Bhetapara.

Investigation revealed that the vehicles were stolen from Delhi. An individual named Rajesh Singh (34) of Sirabad, Rajasthan, who is suspected to be a member of an interstate vehicle lifters gang, was arrested from Kundil Nagar. Further investigation is on. Legal action has been initiated.

