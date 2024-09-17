East Guwahati Police District Recovered Stolen Vehicle in City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Basistha Police Station recovered a reported stolen vehicle (AS01 RC 1849) from Sechu area under Zubza Police Station near Kohima, with the support of the Nagaland Police. An individual named Bikash Das of Dimapur was apprehended. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

Additionally, a Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) team from Chandmari Police Station recovered a stolen KTM bike (AS01FS6871) from Arya Nagar. Due diligence is on to hand it over to its legal owner.

