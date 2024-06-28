East Guwahati Police District team arrested cattle smugglers at Jorabat

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An East Guwahati Police District team from Jorabat Outpost of Basistha Police Station intercepted a truck bearing registration number AS 02 CC 2238 at Jorabat crossing when it was trying to smuggle 25 live cattle onto Meghalaya today. One carcass was also found. Two cattle smugglers, Musta Ahmed (38) of Samuguri and Nur Hussain (48) of Nagaon, were arrested. A legal action was initiated against them.

