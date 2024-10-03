Assam: East Guwahati Police District Seize Heroin in City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Basistha Police Station busted a drug hideout near Basistha Chariali Flyover. Two drug peddlers named Ajay Das (43) of Bakrapara and Ratul Rajbongshi (40) of Nabam were arrested. A total of 300 grams of suspected Ganja, six vials of suspected heroin weighing 8 grams, and a scooter were seized.

A team of STF led by Inspector Kapil Pathak carried out an operation at A.K. Azad Road under Paltanbazar Police Station and apprehended a person along with 23 vials of heroin weighing 29 grams and a mobile handset.

