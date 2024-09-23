Karbi Anglong Police Bust Heroin Trafficking Ring, Former APLA Leader Arrested

Diphu: Karbi Anglong police recently apprehended three drug traffickers including a former insurgent leader, and seizure of 11.080 grams of heroin at Karagaon Ranabasti under Khatkhati police station, Karbi Anglong near the Assam-Nagaland border.

The operation was conducted by a police team led by Officer-in-Charge Nitul Saikia. They stopped a Maruti S Presso vehicle bearing registration number AS 31 4291, coming from Dimapur and found the heroin hidden in a soap box. The arrested traffickers were identified as Sahil Munda, Rohit Roy, and Samsun Nehar.

Mention to be made, Sahil Munda, a former chief commander of the surrendered insurgent group of Adivasi People's Liberation Army (APLA) who surrendered in July last year, had attempted to disguise himself as a journalist who was operating a news portal named IBN 24x7, and even marked his vehicle with "PRESS" to evade detection.

The Assam police has made a breakthrough in the war against drugs by busting a narcotics trafficking attempt in the recent time. Based on reliable inputs, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam police conducted a raid in Guwahati's Betkuchi area under the jurisdiction of Gorchuk Police Station. It led to the arrest of a woman suspected to be a drug peddler.

The apprehended woman has been identified as 42-year-old Nilamati Boro, also known as Rita Boro. She is a resident of Shantipur located in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district and is the wife of late Akash Boro.

As many as 21 vials believed to be containing heroin weighing a total of 29.6 grams were recovered from her possession alongside one mobile handset and Rs. 7235 in cash. Also, this latest capture is expected to provide crucial insights that could in turn uncover significant leads for further investigation into the larger drug network operating in the state and beyond.