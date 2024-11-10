Assam: East Guwahati Police District Seized Heroin and Empty Vials

Staff reporter

Guwahati: An East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Basistha Police Station raided a hideout at Shivacharan Boro Path in Sawkuchi, acting on vital intelligence input. The successful raid resulted in the seizure of one pack of suspected heroin weighing 11.33 grams and 52 empty vials. During the operation, Muspul Begum, a 38-year-old resident of Chaygaon, was taken into custody. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

Also Read: Drug peddler arrested with suspected heroin in Guwahati city