STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from the Crime Branch arrested a man named Mustafa Ali (24) of Gorchuk at Lakhtokia after he was caught with nine vials of suspected heroin, weighing 11.92 grams. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

