Assam: East Guwahati Police District Seized Heroin in City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Dispur Police Station conducted a raid in Hatigaon Nahoroni Path and seized 10,000 yaba tablets, 11 grams of suspected heroin concealed in five soap boxes, four mobile phones, and Rs. 5,000 in cash.

Five individuals were taken into custody. They are Md Hasu Miya (45) of Sarthebari; Amina Khatun (40) of Bilasipara; Akmal Hussain (27) of Patharkandi; and Yeahiya Ahmed (24) of Karimganj. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

