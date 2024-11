Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Special Task Force (STF) led by Inspector Kapil Pathak has resulted in the apprehension of a person involved in drug trafficking. The operation was conducted at Khanapara under Basistha PS jurisdiction. The seized items include 21 vials of heroin weighing 28 grams, a mobile phone, and cash.

