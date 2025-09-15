Assam: Education Department Mandates Participation in Plantation Drive

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Department of School Education, Government of Assam, has issued a directive mandating the participation of School Management and Development Committee (SMDC) chairmen/members and guardians of students in a large-scale plantation drive scheduled for September 19. This initiative is a crucial part of the ongoing “Seva-hi-Samarpan: Seva Saptah,” which commenced on September 17.

Department of School Education has issued a directive to the Directors of Elementary Education and Secondary Education in Assam. The goal of this drive is to plant 75 saplings in each of the 20,000 educational institutions across the state.

The directive clarifies that while student participation is encouraged, it is voluntary and not compulsory, especially in districts where half-yearly examinations are scheduled on the same day.

Furthermore, school authorities are instructed to engage daily wage workers for the plantation activities, with their wages to be paid from the annual grant of the respective schools. Schools are also required to upload photographs of the planted saplings to the designated portal: https://ecoclubs.education.gov.in.

