Assam: Tuliram Ronghang Flags Off Cycle Rally for ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Plantation Drive

DIPHU: Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) flagged off a massive cycle rally from KASA Stadium in Diphu to Borlangfer along Lumding Road, spanning 27 km, where over 1,250 cyclists participated in the event.

Prior to the rally, Ronghang planted tree saplings at the Karbi Anglong Sports Association (KASA) complex, accompanied by other KAAC executives and Vipin Kumar Bansal, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (APCCF), and other forest officials.

The rally marked the start of an extensive awareness campaign for mass plantation under the initiative ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’. The mass plantation drive was organised by the Forest Department, Karbi Anglong.