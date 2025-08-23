Assam: Tuliram Ronghang Flags Off Cycle Rally for ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Plantation Drive

DIPHU: Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) flagged off a massive cycle rally from KASA Stadium in Diphu to Borlangfer along Lumding Road, spanning 27 km, where over 1,250 cyclists participated in the event.
Prior to the rally, Ronghang planted tree saplings at the Karbi Anglong Sports Association (KASA) complex, accompanied by other KAAC executives and Vipin Kumar Bansal, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (APCCF), and other forest officials.
The rally marked the start of an extensive awareness campaign for mass plantation under the initiative ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’. The mass plantation drive was organised by the Forest Department, Karbi Anglong.
In his address, Ronghang stated that the cycle rally will run for a month, covering approximately 50 km stretches to promote environmental conservation. As part of the initiative, KAAC will distribute saplings free of cost through forest range offices across the district, encouraging citizens to plant a tree in their mother's name as a symbol of respect and dedication to nature.
As part of the environmental drive, 10,000 saplings will be planted in Diphu, contributing to a district-wide target of 2-3 crore saplings by September. The effort seeks to promote ecological sustainability and green initiatives, he stated.