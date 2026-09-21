Assam Education Department Orders Release of Teachers Approved for Mutual Transfer After Census Duty

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Department of School Education has directed the release of teachers whose mutual transfers have already been approved under the Directorate of Secondary Education and Directorate of Elementary Education.

In a communication to the Directors of Secondary and Elementary Education, the Commissioner and Secretary of the Department of School Education said the first phase of the Census 2026-27 had been successfully completed and teachers had reported back to their respective places of work.

Following the completion of the census-related deployment, the department has asked the two directorates to initiate steps to release teachers approved for mutual transfer so that they can join their new places of posting immediately.

However, in districts where the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is currently in force, the teachers are to be released only after the MCC period is over. The department has also directed the concerned authorities to issue necessary instructions to the Inspectors of Schools and District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs) to complete the mutual transfer process of teachers.

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