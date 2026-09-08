Assam SRD Teachers Stage Mass Protest in Guwahati Over Loss of Regular Status, Salary Changes

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Thousands of primary teachers staged a protest at Kahilipara in Guwahati on Monday, demanding restoration of their regular-teacher status and payment of salaries in accordance with their appointment orders.

Organised by the Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association (ASPTA), the protest involved teachers appointed under the Special Regularisation Drive (SRD) on September 2, 2024, and March 12, 2026.

The association alleged that the Education Department had shown 15,029 SRD teachers as serving against scheme posts under Samagra Shiksha, Assam, and had paid their August salaries through the SNA-SPARSH system despite earlier assurances that they would continue to receive salaries as regular teachers through the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE).

The teachers demanded action against officials allegedly responsible for altering service-related records and sought clarification from the DEE regarding their appointment status.

ASPTA president Ratul Chandra Goswami and general secretary Shailendra Kalita expressed disappointment over the alleged failure to honour assurances given by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu during a meeting with the association on August 11.

Joint Secretary S N Choudhury and Director of Elementary Education Suranjana Senapati met the association leaders at the protest site and received their memorandum. According to the teachers’ body, the officials assured them that the department would take responsibility for the matter and ensure salary payment according to their appointment letters.

The association also alleged that administrative measures were taken to discourage teachers from attending the protest, including visits to office-bearers’ residences and searches of vehicles carrying protesters.

The association warned of larger protests if the issue remained unresolved.

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