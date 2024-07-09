Assam: Education Department permits 269 schools to give manual attendance

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Education Department has granted permission for manual attendance in schools located in regions with no internet connectivity in a recent decision. This move comes after numerous complaints from students and teachers regarding the challenges of using the Shiksha Setu App for online attendance in areas with poor internet access.

According to reports, 269 schools across eight districts in the state do not have internet connectivity. These districts include Cachar, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Kamrup (M), Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, and Sonitpur. Previously, the education department had mandated that all students and teachers in government and provisionalised schools record their attendance online through the Shiksha Setu App starting April 1, 2024.

However, the implementation of this mandate faced significant hurdles due to poor internet infrastructure. In response, both students and teachers expressed their concerns about the feasibility of using the app in low-connectivity areas. They highlighted the difficulties in maintaining accurate attendance records under these conditions.

Subsequently, the education department undertook an extensive survey to identify areas with poor internet connectivity. Based on the collected data, a comprehensive list of affected schools was prepared. Following this, Samagra Shiksha Axom (SSA) issued a formal letter addressing the issue.

The SSA’s letter, directed to the Inspector of Schools, District Elementary Education Officers, District Mission Coordinators, and the concerned schools, announced that manual attendance would be permissible in the identified schools. The letter stated, “269 schools in eight districts do not have internet connectivity, making it difficult to capture daily attendance through the Shiksha Setu portal from April 1, 2024. Therefore, these 269 schools may continue with the manual system of keeping attendance in registers until the district administration arranges for internet connectivity.” The letter further emphasized that this measure is a temporary solution and will be discontinued once reliable internet services are established in these schools. Specifically, 10 schools in Cachar, 52 in Dima Hasao, 40 in Goalpara, 10 in Kamrup (M), 19 in Kamrup, 76 in Karbi Anglong, and 49 in Kokrajhar have been affected, with a total of 2,595 students enrolled in these institutions.

This decision aims to ensure that the education process is not disrupted and that accurate attendance records are maintained despite the lack of internet connectivity. The education department is committed to resolving the connectivity issues promptly to transition back to the digital attendance system as soon as possible.

Also Read: Assam: 4,907 school teachers fail to give attendance on Shiksha Setu app (sentinelassam.com)