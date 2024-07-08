Assam: Freshman social of KPM Senior Secondary School held in Sivasagar

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Freshman social and 23rd foundation day of Khira Prabha Memorial Senior Secondary School situated at Boliyaghat held by Sivasagar Yuva Dal on Sunday with various colourful programmes. At the beginning of Ranjan Phukan, former Associate Professor, Swahid Peoli Phukan College, Namti lighted the ceremonial lamp. Thereafter, Hem Kanta Borgohain noted social worker and husband of Khira Prova Borgohain paid floral tribute to the portrait of Khira Prabha Borgohain. Later an open session was held. In the function Deba Hazarika, former Librarian, Sibsagar College (present university), Biman Sensuwa Baruah, retired Vice Principal of Amguri College, Dr. Munindra Nath Bhuyan, Managing Director of the school, Anjan jyoti Sadhanidar vice principal of TRB, Sivasagar, senior Journalists Rajib Dutta, Nabajyoti Ojah, Ruhini Gogoi, principal, Sarathi Senior Secondary school and CRCC Abharani Das, Diganta Gayan and a good number of distinguished persons were present. Earlier Dr. Bonti Borgohain Bhuyan, principal of the school welcomed the guests and gathering and explained the objective. After the meeting a cultural function was held which was inaugurated by Debo Hazarika. In the cultural functions students performed dance and songs which enthralled the audience. In the open session of discussion, school authority felicitated the meritorious students who passed HSLC examination successfully in the year 2024.

Also Read: Assam: Freshman social of Gaurisagar Senior Secondary School held (sentinelassam.com)