Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu briefs Governor on higher education initiatives

GUWAHATI: Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu on Tuesday called on Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Lok Bhavan and briefed him on initiatives undertaken to strengthen the state’s higher education sector.

Dr Pegu highlighted measures to improve the quality of higher education, expand access to educational opportunities and promote research, innovation and academic excellence.

The Governor appreciated the department’s efforts to improve infrastructure and enhance the quality of higher education. He urged the minister to closely monitor developments in higher education and ensure the state adapted to emerging trends, particularly in artificial intelligence and virtual learning, while continuing to build a skilled and future-ready society, a press release said.

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