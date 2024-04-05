Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu files case against Gambaru Mushahary

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu has filed a case with the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell against the suspended chairman of the Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council, Gambaru Mushahary. The case was also registered regarding the complaint with Case Number 3/2024. According to sources, the suspended chairman was allegedly involved in the mismanagement of allocated funds in the 2021- 23 and 2022-23 financial years using fake work orders.

