‘Land rights will enable beneficiaries to avail benefits of government schemes’: Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu

LAKHIMPUR: Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu ceremonially inaugurated the distribution of land pattas under Mission Basundhara 2.0 in Lakhimpur district on Saturday. In this connection, the Education Minister took part in two ceremonial programmes in the district— one organized at Sonardheki playground under No. 75 Nowboicha LAC and the other at No. 74 Ranganadi LAC. Notably, land pattas have been accorded to a total of 3,244 people of Nowboicha LAC and 1,352 people of Ranganadi LAC under Mission Basundhara 2.0 by securing their land rights.

The Education Minister personally handed over the land pattas to a few beneficiaries in the programmes. While speaking on the occasion, Dr. Pegu said that a recordable number of the indigenous communities dwelling in the State did not have documentary land records to claim their possession over the plot of land under their possession for a long time.

“Taking the issue under consideration with utmost importance, the Government of Assam amended the Land Rights Act. This led to the government deciding to provide land rights to the landless indigenous people by according them the land pattas”, Dr. Pegu stated.

The Education Minister further said, “The land pattas will enable the land-holders to record ownership of their land and empower them to use them as collateral. The digital form of the pattas will enable the beneficiaries to trace them in digilocker in the event of the pattas getting lost or misplaced. Moreover, the land rights will enable the beneficiaries to avail the benefits of other government schemes.”

In connection with his lecture, Dr. Pegu shed light on the drastic changes brought into academic sector of the State during the tenures of the BJP-led Government of Assam. He further highlighted the benefits of the “Assam Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina Scheme 2024”, which was already launched by the Government of Assam to secure the right to education to the girls of the State. “Now the Assam girls will get quality education with regular initiatives and scholarships by the government. Now money will not become a barrier in the way of their education,” the Education Minister added. Notably, the Government of Assam has already released Rs 240 crores under the Assam Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina Scheme, 2024 under which the girl child who is having the admission to government school will get incisive up to Rs. 10,000 to get admission for higher studies. Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah also delivered lecture by attending the events in which Lakhimpur District Commissioner Gayatri Hyalinge delivered the welcome address. The events were also attended by District Development Commissioner Utpal Borah, Lakhimpur district BJP president Phanidhar Baruah, social worker Pradip Kumar Dutta, Circle Officers of the district and local public. Notably, a total of 19,771 people across Lakhimpur district will receive land pattas under Mission Basundhara 2.0.

Also Read: Assam: Doctor arrested over alleged molestation charge in Lakhimpur district

Also Watch: