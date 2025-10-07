Assam: Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu holds Meeting with Teachers’ Body

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A meeting between the Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association (ASPTA) and the Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu was held on Monday at the minister’s conference hall, Janata Bhawan.

During the meeting, discussions were held regarding the recent Supreme Court verdict mandating that all teachers must qualify in the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) under the new recruitment policy. The association expressed concern over ambiguities arising from amendments to the Right to Education Act and urged the state government to send a proposal to the Centre seeking a review of the Supreme Court’s verdict, which had invalidated the old recruitment policy once the new one was introduced. The Education Minister assured that he would soon meet Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take necessary steps in this regard.

The association also reiterated its demand for the completion of the second phase of the special recruitment drive (SRD), as promised by the Chief Minister at the appointment letter distribution ceremony held on September 2, 2024. The minister informed that the process has already been initiated.

During the discussions, the association expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister—through the Education Minister—for today’s Cabinet decision to reduce the required experience period for the special recruitment drive from five years to three years, a long-standing demand of the association.

On the issue of refunding Rs 8,700 deducted from graduate teachers, the minister informed that the matter has been taken up with the 8th pay commission and that the resolution process has begun.

The minister also stated that the department is ready to distribute appointment letters for the post of head teachers in primary schools once the pending court case is resolved.

The Education Minister accepted the association’s suggestion to form a committee—comprising representatives from teacher organizations—to identify and correct errors in school textbooks. Teachers have been invited to submit reports of such errors for review.

The ASPTA delegation was led by general secretary Ratul Chandra Goswami, accompanied by vice president Tridib Baruah, joint secretary Shailen Kalita and others.

Also Read: New Academic Facilities Inaugurated at Dhemaji College