Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu Reviews Free Textbook Distribution Plan

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu chaired a meeting of the State Level Empowered Committee on Free Textbooks at Janata Bhawan on Wednesday to review preparations for the procurement, printing, transportation, and distribution of free textbooks for the 2027-28 academic session and the 2026-27 financial year.

During the meeting, members discussed key issues related to the implementation timeline of various activities, management of enrolment data through U-DISE, Shiksha Setu and Darpan portals, financial requirements for primary and secondary education, printing costs of newly introduced textbooks, and measures to strengthen textbook accessibility through e-books and other digital initiatives.

The minister emphasized the need for timely execution of all planned activities and called for greater transparency in data-driven planning. He also stressed the importance of accelerating digital initiatives to improve access to educational resources across the state.

Dr. Pegu directed officials to take all necessary steps to ensure that quality textbooks are made available to students throughout Assam in a timely manner and that all programmes are implemented within the prescribed deadlines.

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