Assam Egg Prices Jump from Rs 170 to Rs 200 per Tray, Consumers and Small Businesses Hit

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Egg prices in Assam have witnessed another sharp increase, further straining household budgets already impacted by the rising cost of essential commodities.

According to market sources, the price of a tray (plate) of eggs has surged from Rs 170 to Rs 200, registering a steep hike of Rs 30 within a short period. Similarly, the cost of a carton of eggs has risen from Rs 1,150 to Rs 1,200.

The sudden spike is expected to affect both consumers and small businesses, particularly eateries and street vendors, as eggs continue to be a widely consumed and relatively affordable source of protein.

Although no official reason has been cited for the latest increase, traders attribute the fluctuations to a combination of supply constraints, higher transportation costs, and seasonal variations in demand.

With prices on the rise, consumers across the state are expressing concern and hoping for stabilization in the coming days to ease the growing financial pressure.

Also Read: Egg prices in Assam surge over 50% amid supply crunch