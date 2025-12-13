Egg prices in Assam surge over 50% amid supply crunch and festive demand

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Egg prices in Assam have surged sharply-rising by more than 50% over the past three to four months-amid tightening supplies, increased transportation costs and heightened festive demand. The spike comes at a time when households are already grappling with soaring prices of vegetables and other daily essentials.

Market sources say the rise forms part of a nationwide trend, but Assam is feeling the impact more intensely due to its heavy dependence on eggs shipped from other states. Producing states have increased their prices significantly, and stockpiling in cold storages ahead of Christmas and New Year has further restricted supplies.

"The demand is increasing everywhere, while supplies are being held back deliberately. This situation is unlikely to stabilize soon," said a wholesaler from Hatigaon.

Concerned consumers have appealed to the government to monitor the situation and prevent price manipulation. "We request the authorities to look into the matter. Essential food items should not become unaffordable," said a resident.

According to the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, Assam needs over 560 crore eggs annually, while the state's own production is only about 62 crore. To meet the massive shortfall, eggs are sourced from Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad. A senior research officer said production within the state has been gradually increasing, driven by the participation of educated youth in government-supported poultry ventures, though the supply still lags far behind the demand.

In Guwahati's Beltola retail market, eggs are currently priced at Rs 8-Rs 10 per piece, and a plate costs Rs 240-Rs 250, traders said. In the wholesale market, a carton containing seven plates is now selling for Rs 1,550-Rs 1,600, which is Rs 40-Rs 50 higher than last year.

With Guwahati's population at around 13 lakh, the city requires nearly 20 lakh eggs every day. Wholesalers estimate that 20-25 lakh eggs arrive daily by road to meet the city's demand.

Residents across Guwahati have expressed growing concern over the escalating cost of daily food items, urging authorities to step in as essential products continue to slip out of reach for many households.

