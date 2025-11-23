Assam: EHNF to bring global experts and students together

GUWAHATI: The Balipara Foundation announces the Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics Forum (EHNF) 2025, scheduled for December 10-11. The event will bring together over 1,000 university students and more than 150 speakers from 15 countries, including India, Bhutan, Nepal, Singapore, Thailand, Norway, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the UAE.

Distinguished participants include the Ambassador of Norway to India, May-Elin Stener, Dr Kamal Bawa, Chimi Rinzin, Ravi Singh, Dr Vibha Dhawan, Praveer Sinha, Sushant Dash, Sourav Roy and Sunil D'Souza.

The Forum will follow a collaborative multi-campus model across Gauhati University, IIT Guwahati, Cotton University and Assam Royal Global University. Each will lead discussions on thematic areas such as sustainable land futures, water and energy, forests and biodiversity, and sustainability and social entrepreneurship.

Balipara Foundation's Chief Communications Architect, Karishma Ahmed, said the Forum reflects a commitment to region-specific solutions rooted in scientific insight, local knowledge and youth engagement.

The event aims to strengthen partnerships, generate new ideas and advance nature-positive development in the Eastern Himalayan region, stated a press release.

Also read: AAU students host Agri-Biodiversity Fair in Golaghat’s Upper Temera