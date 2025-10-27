AAU students host Agri-Biodiversity Fair in Golaghat’s Upper Temera Village

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Students of Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, who are currently engaged in their Rural Agricultural Work Experience Programme (RAWEP) under the AAU-SMAPRS at Budalikson, organized an Agri-Biodiversity Fair on Friday at Upper Temera village in Badulipar, Golaghat district.

The event brought together farmers, students, professors, and scientists with the objective of promoting and conserving agricultural biodiversity. The main aim of the fair was to highlight the importance of preserving traditional crop varieties, indigenous seeds, and local farming systems.

The fair was inaugurated by Dr Sundar Barman, Associate Professor, Department of Extension Education, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat. He was joined by Dr Pallabi Bora, Associate Professor, Dr Ajay Shankar Bora and Dr Jutimala Phukan, Junior Scientists at AAU-SMAPRS, and the Village Headman of Upper Temera, Phanidhar Loing.

A large number of farmers and villagers from Kanfala, Upper Temera, and Charah Mising villages attended the event. Over 15 exhibition stalls were set up by farmers from the three villages, displaying local seeds, agricultural produce, traditional handloom textiles, and bamboo products. Professors and scientists visited each stall and interacted with the farmers through interactive discussions. The top three stalls were awarded certificates and prizes as a mark of appreciation. At the end of the event, all participating farmers received certificates of participation along with a packet of borax.

Also Read: Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat students visit Hariga Farms