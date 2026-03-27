Assam Election 2026: 25 Candidates Confirmed Across Five Guwahati Constituencies

Guwahati: A total of 25 candidates are now set to contest from five assembly constituencies in Kamrup Metropolitan district in the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections, following the withdrawal of one nomination on Thursday. Earlier, 26 candidates had filed their nomination papers across the five constituencies—33 No. Dispur, 34 No. Dimoria, 35 No. New Guwahati, 36 No. Guwahati Central, and 37 No. Jalukbari. The scrutiny of nomination papers was conducted on March 24, during which all nominations were found valid. However, on the final day for withdrawal of nominations, independent candidate Pratibha Das from the Dimoria constituency withdrew her candidature. With this, the total number of candidates in the district has come down to 25. It may be noted that polling across the state will be held on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

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