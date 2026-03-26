Himanta Biswa Sarma Campaigns in Sarthebari, Confident of BJP-AGP Win; Targets Congress and Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday campaigned in Sarthebari in Barpeta district, where he attended a Bijay Sankalp Sabha in support of AGP candidate Dipak Kumar Das. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister expressed confidence in victory for the BJP-AGP alliance in the Barpeta constituency.

“We will surely achieve victory in the Barpeta constituency. Earlier BJP’s win has proved it, and this time too BJP or AGP will win,” Sarma said while speaking to the media.

Commenting on the rejection of the Congress candidate’s nomination, Sarma said he was “unhappy” over the development. “In a war, if there is no competitor, whom will you compete with?” he remarked.

Launching a sharp attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, Sarma criticised Gogoi’s vision of a “Notun Bor Axom.” He alleged that the Congress leader was attempting to “sacrifice Assam’s history and culture,” and accused him of making incorrect references to historical figures and Vaishnavite saints. Sarma said the people of Barpeta were aware of such “facts” and would not be misled.

The Chief Minister further alleged that Gogoi’s statements indicated a willingness to accommodate illegal immigrants, claiming such a vision would threaten Assam’s satras, temples, culture, and people. “We do not need this type of ‘Bor Axom’,” he said.

Referring to Barpeta Medical College, Sarma stated that its name had already been changed and claimed that Gogoi “would have to be born seven times” to change it again.

He also asserted that more Congress leaders were willing to join the BJP in the coming days. Sarma urged people to work together for Assam, alleging that Congress policies could harm the state’s cultural identity.

The campaign meeting witnessed participation from party workers and supporters from across Sarthebari and adjoining area.