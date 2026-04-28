Assam Election 2026: Congress Candidate Pranjit Choudhury Alleges EVM Irregularities in Rangia, Seeks Election Commission Probe

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Congress candidate from Rangia constituency, Pranjit Choudhury, has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) at New Delhi on Monday, alleging serious irregularities in the handling of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during the ongoing Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026.

In his complaint to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEO), Choudhury claimed that repeated requests for proper monitoring of EVMs stored in strong rooms have not been acted upon by local election authorities.

According to the complaint, on April 13, 2026, the candidate and his representatives approached the District Election Officer in Kamrup (Amingaon), seeking enhanced surveillance measures, including installation of CCTV cameras both inside and outside the EVM strong rooms, as well as transparency regarding reserved and unused EVMs. However, he alleged that no concrete action or satisfactory response has been provided so far.

Choudhury further stated that on April 21, 2026, his representative submitted another application highlighting discrepancies between EVM ballot unit numbers and control unit numbers when compared with Form 17C issued by presiding officers after polling on April 9. He claimed that despite raising these concerns, no proper explanation has been given by the election authorities.

The Congress candidate has also reportedly sent an email to the Commission seeking intervention and justice, alleging "multiple mismatches across polling stations" and attaching copies of prior correspondence for reference.

In his appeal, Choudhury urged the Election Commission to investigate the matter thoroughly and direct concerned officials to provide clear explanations, emphasizing the need for transparency and fairness in the electoral process.

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