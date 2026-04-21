EVM Strong Room in Guwahati Safe, Says Election Officer Amid Flood Claims

The District Election Officer for Kamrup Metropolitan district has issued a formal clarification dismissing as unfounded the reports circulating in sections of electronic media claiming that the EVM and VVPAT Strong Room in Guwahati was submerged due to flash floods.

The clarification comes amid Monday's heavy rainfall that triggered widespread waterlogging across the city.

Strong Room Unaffected, Officials Say

According to the official statement, the Strong Room at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre is completely safe and unaffected.

While certain parts of the premises did experience temporary waterlogging following the heavy downpour, no water entered the main building where the electronic voting machines and VVPATs are securely stored.

Officials confirmed that the accumulated water in affected parts of the campus has already receded, and pumping facilities have been put in place as a precautionary measure to handle any emergency situation.

Round-the-clock security and all prescribed safety protocols are being strictly maintained at the facility.

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