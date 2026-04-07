Assam Election 2026: Over 10.5 Lakh Voters Registered Across Five Guwahati Constituencies

GUWAHATI: Ahead of the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections, a total of 1,055,288 voters have been registered across five constituencies in Kamrup Metropolitan district-Dispur (33), Dimoria (34), New Guwahati (35), Guwahati Central (36), and Jalukbari (37).

Out of the total electorate, 507,857 are male voters, 547,400 are female voters, and 31 belong to the third gender category, indicating a higher number of female voters in the district.

In Dispur constituency, a total of 244,725 voters have been registered, of which 117,771 are male voters, 126,943 are female voters, and 11 belong to the third gender category.

In Dimoria constituency, a total of 218,158 voters have been registered, of which 105,966 are male voters, 112,185 are female voters, and 7 belong to the third gender category.

In New Guwahati constituency, a total of 192,148 voters have been registered, of which 91,592 are male voters, 100,552 are female voters, and 4 belong to the third gender category.

In Guwahati Central constituency, a total of 192,615 voters have been registered, of which 94,345 are male voters, 98,268 are female voters, and 2 belong to the third gender category.

In Jalukbari constituency, a total of 207,642 voters have been registered, of which 98,183 are male voters, 109,452 are female voters, and 7 belong to the third gender category.

A total of 1,218 polling stations have been set up across the five constituencies, with Dispur having 272, Dimoria 262, New Guwahati 219, Guwahati Central 218, and Jalukbari 247.

Each constituency will have one model polling station. Additionally, 120 polling stations will be managed entirely by women officials, with Dispur having 21, Dimoria 9, New Guwahati 30, Guwahati Central 39, and Jalukbari 21.

A total of 25 candidates are contesting from these five constituencies. Polling across the state will be held on April 9, while vote counting is scheduled for May 4.

The district administration has made extensive arrangements to ensure smooth and inclusive polling across all constituencies.

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