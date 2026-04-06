Dispur Police Crack Jatia Burglary Case, Recover Laptop, iPad and Jewellery

Dispur Police have made a significant breakthrough in a burglary case reported from the Jatia locality in Kahilipara, arresting a suspect and recovering stolen valuables from a shop in the area.

The accused, Biki Chetry, 24, a resident of Krishnanagar in Kahilipara, was apprehended during the course of the investigation.

Following his interrogation, police zeroed in on a shop located near Nepali Mandir as a likely location for the stolen goods.

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