Dispur Police Crack Jatia Burglary Case, Recover Laptop, iPad and Jewellery

Dispur Police have made a significant breakthrough in a burglary case reported from the Jatia locality in Kahilipara, arresting a suspect and recovering stolen valuables from a shop in the area.
The accused, Biki Chetry, 24, a resident of Krishnanagar in Kahilipara, was apprehended during the course of the investigation.
Following his interrogation, police zeroed in on a shop located near Nepali Mandir as a likely location for the stolen goods.
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A search of the shop led to the recovery of several items matching those reported stolen, including an Apple iPad, an HP laptop with its charger, and gold and silver ornaments.
The items were recovered from the shop owner, identified as Binod Kumar Verma, and were seized by police following due legal procedure.
It is not yet clear whether Verma has been formally charged in connection with the case.