Assam Election Prep: EVM and VVPAT Randomization Completed for 5 Guwahati Constituencies

Election authorities in Assam completed the second phase of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) randomization on Sunday, covering five Assembly constituencies under the Kamrup Metropolitan district.

The exercise was held at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Betkuchi, Guwahati, and marks a key step in the state's preparations for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections.

The exercise covered five constituencies under Kamrup Metropolitan district, including Dispur, Dimoria (SC), New Guwahati, Central Guwahati and Jalukbari. Officials conducted the process using the EVM Management System developed by the Election Commission of India to ensure transparency and fairness in the allocation of machines to polling stations. The randomization followed a directive issued by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Assam on March 26 and formed a key step in the overall election preparedness across the state’s Assembly constituencies.

Also Read: Assam elections: Second randomization of EVMs and VVPATs today in Guwahati