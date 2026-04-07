Assam Election Silent Period Begins 5 PM Today: What's Banned and What's Not

The prohibitions are comprehensive and cover virtually every form of election-related activity.

Public meetings, processions, and all campaign activities are strictly prohibited from the moment the Silent Period begins. The ban extends to digital platforms as well — no election-related content may be displayed or circulated through electronic or social media during this window.

Voter outreach through bulk SMS, phone calls, or any social media platform is also barred. Any activity designed to influence voters — in any form — is off limits until polling concludes.

Under Section 126(1)(b) of the Representation of the People Act, displaying election matter on television, cinema, or similar electronic media — including opinion poll results or any survey findings — is specifically prohibited during the 48-hour window.