Assam Election Silent Period Begins 5 PM Today: What's Banned and What's Not

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has officially triggered the Silent Period for the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections, effective from 5:00 PM on Tuesday, April 7 — exactly 48 hours before the close of polling.
The restriction applies across all Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) in Assam and is enforced under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
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The prohibitions are comprehensive and cover virtually every form of election-related activity.
Public meetings, processions, and all campaign activities are strictly prohibited from the moment the Silent Period begins. The ban extends to digital platforms as well — no election-related content may be displayed or circulated through electronic or social media during this window.
Voter outreach through bulk SMS, phone calls, or any social media platform is also barred. Any activity designed to influence voters — in any form — is off limits until polling concludes.
Under Section 126(1)(b) of the Representation of the People Act, displaying election matter on television, cinema, or similar electronic media — including opinion poll results or any survey findings — is specifically prohibited during the 48-hour window.
The Election Commission has also issued a clear directive on the presence of political workers brought in from outside a constituency.
Party functionaries and workers who are not registered voters of the constituency where they have been deployed must leave that constituency as soon as the campaign period ends. The ECI has warned that their continued presence could undermine the conditions needed for a free and fair poll.
District election administration and police have been directed to enforce this requirement and ensure compliance on the ground.
Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel has urged all candidates, political parties, and media organisations to follow the ECI's guidelines without exception.
Political parties have been specifically advised to brief their workers and supporters on the rules before the Silent Period kicks in.
Goel made clear that violations will not be treated lightly — penal action under the relevant provisions of law will follow any breach of the Silent Period rules.