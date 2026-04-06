Guwahati

Dispur Police Arrest Habitual Offender, Recover Stolen Motorcycle

A man from Kheroni was arrested by Dispur Police in connection with a theft case, with the stolen motorcycle recovered from his possession.
thief arrested
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Dispur Police have arrested a habitual offender and recovered a stolen motorcycle in connection with a theft case reported in the area.

The accused, identified as Longpar Kro, a resident of Rongkangtui in Kheroni, was apprehended following targeted investigation work by the police team.

Acting on specific inputs gathered during the investigation, officers traced the stolen two-wheeler and seized it from the accused's possession.

Further details about the original theft case and any associated charges are expected as the investigation progresses.

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