Assam Electricity Employees Protest Electricity Amendment Bill, Warn of Escalation

Electricity employees and engineers across Assam staged widespread protest demonstrations on Tuesday against the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025, warning of an intensified agitation if the central government proceeds with passing the legislation during the ongoing budget session of Parliament.

The protests were organised under the banner of the Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees, Engineers, and Pensioners (CCOEEEP), following a nationwide call by the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE).

