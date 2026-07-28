Assam: Emergency animal relief begins in flood-hit Sivasagar district

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Humane World for Animals India, in collaboration with the Assam Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department and local NGO Just Be Friendly, launched emergency relief operations in flood-affected Sivasagar district to provide veterinary care and support for animals affected by the ongoing floods. The organisations began conducting veterinary medical camps, treating injured and sick farm and companion animals and distributing tarpaulin sheets to cattle-owning families to protect livestock from continued exposure to rain.

According to official estimates, the floods affected 264 villages, impacting around 90,000 large animals, 35,000 small animals and 1.5 lakh poultry birds. The relief operation aims to provide emergency veterinary care and critical support to more than 10,000 animals. Humane World for Animals India said its teams were responding to cases of livestock suffering from prolonged exposure to floodwaters, injuries and lack of fodder and veterinary care, stressing that timely treatment was crucial to prevent further suffering after the floodwaters recede.

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