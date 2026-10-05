Assam: Employees’ bodies demand OPS restoration, DA release

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Various teachers’ and employees’ organisations in Assam have decided to intensify their agitation for restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and immediate release of five months’ pending Dearness Allowance (DA) for State Government employees.

The decision was taken at a meeting convened at the initiative of the All Assam Government NPS Employees’ Association at the conference hall of the Assam College Teachers’ Association at Chalapara, Guwahati.

The meeting unanimously resolved to launch a series of agitation programmes if the government fails to address the demands. The All Assam Government NPS Employees’ Association was authorised to decide and announce the programmes.

Association president Achyutananda Hazarika said teachers and employees in Assam have been struggling since 2018 for restoration of the OPS and adequate social security after retirement. He alleged that the National Pension System (NPS) was imposed despite strong opposition from employees.

The employees’ bodies also expressed dissatisfaction over the implementation of the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) in Assam. They said that although the State Government issued a notification to implement UPS on the Central Government model, employees have not been given sufficient clarity on the actual benefits available at retirement, the benefits excluded under the scheme and the procedure for receiving them.

The meeting also raised the issue of the government’s earlier decision to extend OPS benefits to employees whose recruitment process had commenced before 2005, including those appointed after 2005. The organisations alleged that the decision, taken in consultation with the Sadou Asom Karmachari Parishad (SAKP), has not yet been implemented.

The leaders further claimed that although gratuity has been provided since 2021 to NPS employees retiring from government service, 10 per cent is reportedly being retained from such amounts. They also alleged that retired NPS employees in several departments are facing difficulties in receiving their retirement benefits due to delays and lack of proper implementation.

On the DA issue, the employees’ bodies said the Central Government’s DA revision has been extended to State Government employees but its implementation has been delayed by five months. They questioned why State Government employees were being deprived of the benefit while IAS and IPS officers were receiving DA according to Central rates.

“Is this the meaning of being employee-friendly?” the leaders questioned. The meeting demanded immediate restoration of OPS and release of all pending DA. It also decided to develop a common movement for restoration of OPS across the northeastern states and to coordinate with organisations at the national level pursuing the same demand.

The leaders also expressed concern over what they described as the weak position of the Sadou Asom Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) on OPS and urged the Parishad to clearly present employees’ concerns before the Chief Minister and Finance Minister at its forthcoming session. They further demanded adequate representation of NPS employees at every level of the Parishad and their full participation in the proposed movement against NPS.

Also Read: Old Pension Scheme Essential for Social Justice: Employees