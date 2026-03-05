Assam NPS Employees' Body Demands Old Pension Scheme for Venture Institution Teachers

STAFF REPORTER

The All-Assam Government NPS Employees' Association has come out strongly in support of teachers from venture educational institutions, demanding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for educators who it says have been unjustly excluded despite decades of public service.

Association spokesperson Dr Jyotish Goswami said that even after the provincialization of venture institutions in 2013 and 2021, the teachers concerned have been denied OPS benefits — a situation he described as a "clear policy injustice" and a violation of their legitimate rights.