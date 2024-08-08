Assam: Employees not updating service data in portal may face salary held-up

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Commissioner and Secretary, Finance Department, and Project Director, Assam Society for Comprehensive Financial Management System (AS-CFMS) requested the senior-most secretaries of all departments to ensure the update of employees’ self-service data in the FinAssam portal by August 15, failing which, the salaries of all defaulter employees will be held up after August 30, 2024.

In his letter, the Commissioner and Secretary said, “…the matter regarding the update of employee self-service data in the FinAssam Portal has been requested from the Finance Department from time to time. Despite repeated requests, it has been observed that many employees have not updated their data, and the same has not been verified by the DDOs (Drawing and Disbursement Officers) concerned. In view of this, I request your intervention to sensitise the HoDs and DDOs under your department to update the information by August 15th, failing which, the salary of all defaulter employee is proposed to be held up in FinAssam after 30th August, 2024.”

