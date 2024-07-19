NTPC Bongaigaon Employees Set Up Relief Camp to Aid Flood-Affected Families in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: In a heart-warming display of solidarity and compassion, NTPC Bongaigaon employees have come together to support families devastated by floods in Kokrajhar’s Eastern Range, Athiabari, Dotma Revenue Circle. Spanning the forest villages of Nijwmguri, Gwjwnpuri, Aajarguri, Alaijhar, and Dwimuguri, a relief-cum-distribution camp was set up in nearby LP schools and bazaar areas to reach those in need.

The dedicated efforts benefited 170 families, totalling 706 individuals, including children and the elderly. The relief operation, meticulously executed with the assistance of the CISF unit, ensured that every affected household received vital supplies. The philanthropic spirit of NTPC employees was evident as they collectively donated around Rs 85,000. The head of project, NTPC Bongaigaon Akhilesh Singh, lauded the dedication of the NTPC Bongaigaon engineers and officially flagged off the relief convoy in the presence of commandant, CISF G M Thangzom, AGM (HR) Onkar Nathand, assistant commandant, CISF M.S. Kandari.

What began as a simple WhatsApp message quickly evolved into a powerful crowd-funding movement, uniting NTPC Bongaigaon employees and their colleagues from across various NTPC stations. Jawaid Hassan Malik, senior manager (MTP), Paramdeep Singh, senior manager (Mechanical Maintenance), Umang Kumar Sarawagi, manager (Fuel Management), Technician (Fuel Management) on behalf of NTPC Bongaigaon and CISF jawans went to the camps to distribute the packets.

The endeavour was further strengthened by the invaluable support of AFS, Range Forest Officer K Kaushik, and the district administration, who played a crucial role in coordinating the relief efforts. The distributed relief materials based on the data given by district administration, Kokrajhar encompassed essential food items such as rice, lentils, soya nuggets, cooking oil, salt, turmeric, and biscuits, providing much-needed sustenance to the affected families.

This initiative highlights NTPC Bongaigaon’s commitment to community welfare and its proactive role in disaster response. It stands as a powerful example of the impact of collective action and compassionate leadership.

