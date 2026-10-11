Assam Empowers District Commissioners to Streamline Administrative Transfers

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Aiming to improve administrative efficiency and ensure smooth functioning of administration at the district level, the Assam Government has delegated powers to district commissioners (DCs) to transfer and post co-district commissioners (CDCs) and additional district commissioners (ADCs) between different offices within their respective district jurisdictions.

According to an executive order issued by the Department of Personnel, the DCs will also be authorised to redeploy assistant commissioners from one establishment or office to another within their jurisdiction, particularly when an officer proceeds on long leave, undergoes training or remains unavailable for duty for other reasons.

The order states that DCs will no longer require prior approval from the Personnel Department for transfer and posting decisions made under the delegated powers. However, such decisions must be taken strictly in the interest of public service, administrative convenience and efficient functioning of the district administration, it underlined.

The order clarifies that CDCs and ADCs hold the same rank, and that transfers or postings under the new arrangement shall not affect an officer's cadre, rank, pay, seniority or other service conditions.

The delegated powers will be restricted to the territorial jurisdiction of the district concerned. Of course, DCs will not be authorised to transfer or post officers from one district to another or to positions outside their jurisdiction.

Emphasising the independent status of CDCs, the government has directed DCs to ensure that CDCs are not treated as part of the DC's office establishment for day-to-day functioning. CDCs must not be assigned additional charges or duties relating to the DC's office or the district, and must continue to function from their designated Co-District headquarters.

The order warns that any departure from these arrangements will be viewed seriously.

The government pointed out that the delegation is intended to strengthen decentralised governance, improve supervision and ensure the effective delivery of citizen-centric services. CDCs are responsible for coordinating general administration, maintaining law and order, monitoring development schemes and infrastructure projects, and facilitating grievance redressal. They also function as additional district magistrates in their respective co-districts and exercise magisterial powers assigned under relevant laws and government orders.

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