Guwahati

Assam Government Grants Special Leave for SAKP Annual Meet Delegates

The Assam government has allowed special casual leave for government employees, except teachers, who will participate as delegates in the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad.
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STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has allowed special casual leave for government employees, except teachers, who will participate as delegates in the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad. According to an executive order issued by the General Administration Department, special casual leave has been granted for October 12, 2026 (Monday), to eligible government employees attending the annual meeting.

The 41st Annual General Meeting of the Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad is being held from October 10 to 12, 2026, in Nalbari town.

 Also Read: Assam Grants Leave: Teachers, Employees Attend SAKP Meeting

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