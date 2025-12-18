Assam: EMRI condemns assault on on-duty ambulance staff

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: EMRI Green Health Services condemned incidents of physical assault on on-duty ambulance staff in Nagaon and Guwahati, stating that the attacks seriously threatened emergency medical services and public safety. In Nagaon, an ambulance driver was assaulted at a petrol pump near Uriagaon Bypass after transporting a patient to Tezpur Medical College, and police initiated legal action against the accused, Kiron Bora.

In Guwahati, two individuals allegedly obstructed an ambulance carrying a critically ill patient from Diphu Medical College to GMCH and assaulted the pilot near the Secretariat area.

EMRI said it had filed FIRs against those involved and appealed for strict legal action, while assuring staff of full support in coordination with the police and administration. The organization reaffirmed its commitment to uninterrupted emergency medical services across Assam.

Also Read: 108 services near full restoration as EMRI accelerates recruitment