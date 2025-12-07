Guwahati: 108 services near full restoration as EMRI accelerates recruitment

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: EMRI Green Health Services said that the restoration of the 108 Mrityunjoy Emergency Ambulance network across Assam advanced rapidly, with the organization targeting full operational capacity on Saturday. By 3 pm, around 750 ambulances were functioning statewide.

To ensure uninterrupted emergency response, EMRI intensified its recruitment efforts over the past few days. More than 800 Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), Pilots and Emergency Response Officers (EROs) had been appointed on the organization’s rolls, and the hiring process continued on an urgent basis. In parallel, nearly 800 temporary drivers were engaged to support immediate operations, while district administrations deployed an additional 560–600 drivers and ANM nurses to reinforce field services.

Drivers had been arranged for all 800 ambulances, enabling continuous operations. However, only about half of the fleet operated with EMTs and nurses on board, and EMRI said that the remaining manpower would be deployed shortly.

Despite the temporary shortage, the organization confirmed that all patient transfers—from homes to hospitals and between hospitals—were conducted without disruption. Available EMTs and nurses continued to provide medical support to patients during transit. EMRI expressed confidence that the remaining EMT requirement would be met within the next few days, allowing complete service restoration.

Reaffirming its commitment to the people of Assam, EMRI said it was implementing every measure advised by the state government to ensure that no citizen was left without emergency medical assistance during the ongoing crisis. The organization conveyed its gratitude to the Government of Assam for its guidance and to the public for their cooperation.

EMRI also clarified that the ongoing large-scale recruitment of EMTs, Pilots and EROs had been initiated solely to protect public health and guarantee uninterrupted services. It cautioned that opportunities for striking employees to rejoin would shrink as new appointments continued, and once recruitment was completed, reinstating non-reporting staff might no longer be feasible.

