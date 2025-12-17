Assam: EMRI GHS recruits local youth for 108 services

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: EMRI Green Health Services, the operator of the Mrityunjoy 108 Emergency Ambulance Service in Assam, recruited and trained local youth to ensure uninterrupted emergency medical services after employees affiliated with an association went on an illegal strike from December 1, 2025.

The strike severely affected emergency response services, and despite a deadline of December 5 to resume duties, employees failed to comply.

Following this, EMRI GHS terminated around 850 employees for wilful abandonment of duty in line with service rules. Acting on government directions, the agency recruited and trained new personnel, who were readied for deployment across the state.

EMRI GHS also issued a final notice to remaining non-terminated employees to resume duties by December 22, 2025, failing which further action, including termination, would be taken.

Also Read: 108 services near full restoration as EMRI accelerates recruitment