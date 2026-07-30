Assam Engineers’ Day Essay Competition Announced for Undergraduate and Diploma Students

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Institution of Engineers (India), Assam State Centre, has announced an essay writing competition for engineering undergraduate and diploma students to mark the 59th Engineers’ Day on September 15, 2026.

The competition aims to encourage students to present innovative ideas on contemporary engineering challenges and sustainable development. Undergraduate students will write on Engineering Innovations for Circular Economy and Sustainable Future, while diploma students will write on Innovation and Skill Development: The Foundation of Modern Engineering.

The competition is open to engineering undergraduate and diploma students studying in recognised institutions across Assam. Participants may submit essays in English or Assamese, with a word limit of 1,000 to 1,500 words. The organisers said entries must be original and unpublished, and plagiarised submissions would be rejected.

Winners in each category will receive cash prizes, certificates and mementoes. Entries must reach the organisers by 6 pm on August 25, 2026, through email, post or hand delivery at the Institution’s office during working hours. Detailed guidelines and information on the award ceremony are available on the Institution’s website.

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