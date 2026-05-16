Institution of Engineers (India) – Assam State Centre to celebrate World Telecommunication Day 2026

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Institution of Engineers (India), Assam State Centre (IEI-ASC), stated that it would be celebrating World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2026 on May 17 at its premises in Panbazar, Guwahati.

It said that the Chief General Manager of Core Network Transmission (North Eastern Region) of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) would participate as the invited speaker at the programme scheduled for 5:30 pm at Panbazar and would deliver a speech on the theme “Digital Lifelines—strengthening resilience in a connected world”.

It further stated that the session would be held under the chairmanship of the Chairman of IEI-ASC, while the welcome address would be delivered by the Honorary Secretary of IEI-ASC and the vote of thanks would be offered by the Joint Secretary.

The organiser of the event also said that it cordially invited all corporate members of the Centre, engineers, scientists, and well-wishers to attend the meeting and make it a success.

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