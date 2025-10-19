Assam: Ensure an Accident-Free Diwali, Appeals Transport Department

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government’s Transport Department has appealed to all vehicle users to exercise extra caution while driving during the festival of lights, Diwali. In a humble message, Gautam Das, a special duty officer of the department, urged everyone to celebrate Kali Puja and Diwali with full discipline and spiritual devotion.

He earnestly requested that no one should drive under the influence of alcohol in the name of festive celebration, as such reckless behaviour could lead to tragic accidents. He further stated that extra care must be taken while travelling through crowded and busy areas during this period. Drivers are advised to keep vehicle windows closed to prevent stray firecrackers from entering. They should also remain alert to ensure that no one lights firecrackers near or under vehicles, as it might lead to accidents even when brakes are applied suddenly.

Moreover, the officer advised all motorists to avoid overspeeding and always drive at a controlled speed during Diwali. Both riders and pillion passengers of two-wheelers must wear helmets, while all passengers in four-wheelers should use seat belts.

Also Read: Guwahati: Oct 21 declared a holiday in Kamrup (M) on account of Diwali