Guwahati: October 21 declared a holiday in Kamrup (M) on account of Diwali

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Assam government has declared October 21 as a local holiday within the Kamrup (Metropolitan) district on account of Diwali. The announcement was made through an order issued by the General Administration (A) Department on Friday.

According to the official notification, all state government offices and educational institutions within the district will remain closed on the day of the festival. The order has been issued with the approval of the Governor of Assam. In addition, the government has also directed that all financial institutions operating within Kamrup (Metro) shall remain closed on the same day. This closure has been declared under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, in line with a Ministry of Home Affairs notification issued in June 1957.

The circular has been forwarded to all major administrative and law enforcement offices, including the Commissioner of Police, Gauhati High Court, Assam Secretariat departments, and other concerned institutions, to ensure necessary compliance with the order.

